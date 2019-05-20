Illustration for article titled Last Call: Wasp steals noodle
Photo: BrianLasenby (iStock)
One of life’s simplest pleasures is a story so pure, so straightforward, that the headline writes itself. Behold: Wasp steals noodle. (Or maybe it’s a bee; we’re not entomologists.)

A worthy sequel: Wasp steals tomato.

Like the worms hitching rides in McDonald’s cups, I think these little guys deserve a Pixar feature, or at minimum, a tearjerking short. Pitch yours in the comments.

