Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
One of life’s simplest pleasures is a story so pure, so straightforward, that the headline writes itself. Behold: Wasp steals noodle. (Or maybe it’s a bee; we’re not entomologists.)
A worthy sequel: Wasp steals tomato.
Like the worms hitching rides in McDonald’s cups, I think these little guys deserve a Pixar feature, or at minimum, a tearjerking short. Pitch yours in the comments.
Advertisement