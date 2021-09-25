A good Bloody Mary is a force to be reckoned with. You’ve got that acidic bite of the tomato juice; there’s plenty of salt and seasonings; and, yes, there’s booze. Now that I think about it, there should be more savory cocktails out in the world. Speaking of which: I can’t believe this hasn’t happened sooner, but Vienna Beef, the beloved Chicago hot dog purveyor, has come out with a really fun-looking Bloody Mary kit that celebrates all the big flavors of a Chicago-style hot dog, Block Club Chicago reports. You can purchase the kit online.

There are multiple variations of Chicago hot dogs, including stripped-down dogs called depression dogs and dogs that are charred on the grill for added flavor. But in case you’re unfamiliar, a classic fully-loaded Chicago-style hot dog includes a bevy of toppings, which are typically mustard, tomato slices, raw onions, a pickle spear, neon green pickle relish, sport peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt to finish it off. I rattled all those toppings off the top of my head, and yes, I am very proud of myself.

The kit features Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and several garnishes, including smoked beef sticks (not hot dogs), sport peppers, and celery salt. The kit even comes with glassware in the form of two Vienna Beef-branded mason jars, though you do have to supply the booze yourself.

If you’re missing the rest of the classic hot dog accoutrements, Vienna Beef has created a recipe including pickles, cocktail onions, and cherry tomatoes (which aren’t included in the kit). If you decide to add a spoonful of relish to yours, consider using a boba straw. Mmm... chunky cocktail.

Chicago’s hot dogs are both a national and a local treasure. I mean, we love our hot dogs so much that we even have hot dog stands in our Home Depot locations. And now, we can drink a hot dog cocktail at brunch, too.