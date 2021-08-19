Chicago is a city that loves hot dogs in any form, and one of our local favorite hot dog makers, Vienna Beef, has issued a challenge to anyone up for a monumental task. Block Club Chicago reports the official kickoff of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge, and it’s up to the courageous few to venture out on this quest.

Advertisement

Starting today, Chicago natives have 60 days to visit as many of the 369 participating hot dog stands as they can. The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge’s website says that first prize winners will receive four VIP tickets to a fancy entertainment experience, like box seats at a sporting event or a tour of the Vienna Beef Factory, once per month for an entire year (!). On top of that, they get a T-shirt, a $1,000 Vienna Beef gift card (they sell way more than just hot dogs, by the way), and, of course, a trophy.



Second-, third- and fourth-place winners will receive a catered hot dog party for up to 40 people, a custom miniature hot dog cart (???), a T-shirt that says “Hot Dog Royalty,” and a prize ribbon. Five Vienna Beef trucker hats will also be given out each week at random during the promotion, for those who visit at least one stand that week.

You don’t necessarily need to load up on food either, in case you’re worried about hot dog fatigue. Simply checking in at stands in designated neighborhoods will put you in the running for Neighborhood Mayor, a most noble title indeed.

The challenge was designed as a way to boost business at our local hot dog stands, which, like many restaurants, have taken major financial hits because of the pandemic.

“Vienna Beef hopes this challenge delivers some lighthearted fun to our loyal customers, helps drive business to vendors, benefits restaurants and employees and provides industry support after a challenging year and a half for restaurants,” said Vienna President Tim O’Brien, in a release.

The company is making a donation to the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Employee Relief fund, which supports hospitality workers who’ve been affected by the pandemic too. Interested in participating? Sign up at the contest website, and good luck to those who venture on what’s sure to be a delicious journey. And tell us in the comments how many stands you think you could reasonably hit up in 60 days. (Be honest...)