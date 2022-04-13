Mycoprotein

Mycoprotein is unusual in multiple ways. One, it’s derived from a fungus called Fusarium venenatum, which produces this protein after being fed glucose syrup. Two, there’s only one purveyor of this type of vegan protein in the U.S. and Europe, a company called Quorn. You can get Quorn’s products in the refrigerated or frozen aisle in many supermarkets, where it’s used for items like vegan chicken nuggets along with vegan meat crumbles.

Mycoprotein products are all seemingly used as direct analogues to meat, in case you’re looking for a swap-out replacement and not, say, an alternative ingredient like tofu or seitan. More than anything, though, it’s an interesting example of how companies are developing new and interesting formulations that might make meat feel like less and less of a necessity.