You can slam a White Claw on United flights this summer

The friendly skies just got a little friendlier: starting in June, United Airlines will become the first major airline to offer in-flight hard seltzer, according to a United press release sent to The Takeout. The airline recently announced that White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer, beer, wine, and new snack menu items will be available for purchase using United’s contactless payment technology on most flights over two hours.



White Claw Mango is just one boozy option joining the brand’s Buy-On-Board menu starting June 1. Other new options include Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop Hazy IPA and Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale, the latter of which is actually one of my favorite easy-drinking beers. Passengers can also sip on standard red, white, and sparkling wine options.

With more and more people getting vaccinated and traveling for the first time since March 2020, this summer seems like a fitting time to debut a new and improved in-flight drink menu. According to the release, the new beverages will be accompanied by new snack options like fancy cheese spreads, hummus, and “hyper-dried bananas,” which may or may not sound appetizing alongside a hard seltzer. Either way, this bodes well for people who are gearing up for a summer of long-awaited travel (and travel snacks). I have a flight booked for July, and I might just have to celebrate with a White Claw instead of my standard ginger ale with pretzels. Flight attendants, prepare for departure—to Party Town, U.S.A.