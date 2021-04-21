This is a business class meal, in case that wasn’t obvious. Photo : Jeff Greenberg / Contributor ( Getty Images )

God, I miss traveling. I’ve been thinking about international travel and how I miss even the smallest things about it, like the anticipation of boarding a plane (my brain conveniently omitting the stress of it all), floating around in the air, and the sound of the cart rolling down the aisle as the flight attendant comes to offer you food and snacks.

Advertisement

Today has the story of a man named Nik Sennhauser who misses the experience of airplane food so much that he’s taken to preparing those meals on his own. Prior to the pandemic, Sennhauser was a frequent flyer. He told Today, “I used to be on a plane roughly every three weeks, whether to go see friends and family or just to get on a plane. But I’ve now been grounded for over a year.” And one day, already having amassed a collection of airline tableware, he decided to make himself a breakfast and plate it on a tray as it would be served on a flight.

“I thought it was really good fun and it made me reminisce about all my previous trips,” he said. “Suddenly it wasn’t that painful thinking about travel anymore. It sort of brought joy back to the thought of being on a plane and eating plane food.”

And now he shares this experience on his Instagram account, @flysoplane. Trust me, you want to check it out. Each meal is meticulously cooked and plated, from dinners inspired by Singapore Air, to breakfasts on Lufthansa. Although I don’t recall any of my airplane meals being quite so pretty. Not only are they pretty, they also look delicious.

“I am not a natural cook so making all of this has been a challenge,” he said to Today. “I have to find recipes and follow them, which is easier said than done.” Frankly, I think the photos are amazing and a vicarious way to travel even if you’re just scrolling through them on your phone. Well done, Nik Sennhauser.