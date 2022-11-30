Absinthe fountain

Absinthe: How to serve it with an Absinthe Fountain

Absinthe probably isn’t top of mind when you think of homemade cocktails, but that’s probably because most home bars don’t have the proper vessel to serve it. An absinthe fountain not only helps properly serve up a glass of the anise-flavored spirit, but also serves as a gorgeous centerpiece to your cocktail area.

Alandia sells a range of fountains and absinthe serving sets priced between $69.90 and $499.90 , and there’s a great collection of vintage fountains on Etsy if you’re looking for a piece of history. This isn’t the cheapest gift on the list, but if you’re willing to pay the price it could be perfect for your bartender friend who has it all.