Have you heard of the Christmas pickle tradition? Whether you hide a pickle ornament in your Christmas tree each year or you’re completely baffled by the custom, there’s no denying that pickles add a little something special to the season.

Yes, pickles are beloved all year round. But we can treat the holidays as an excuse to fill our friends’ stockings with pickles galore. Find our recommendations for the best pickle products below; the pickle lover in your life will relish any or all of these pickle-themed products. (Sorry for how many times we just said “pickles.”)