VideoWhat's In The House?

Treat candied sweet potatoes like a work in progress

Filed to:Cooking
CookingThanksgivingHolidayssweet potatoes
Welcome, viewers, to a special holiday edition of What’s In The House, The Takeout’s quarantine cooking program. Since we last left Stephanie, she finally moved out of her aunt and uncle’s house where she had been isolating since the start of pandemic restrictions back in March. She’s now living with her mom and sister, and the three of them enjoy trying their hand at various family dishes, including an aunt’s beloved recipe for candied sweet potatoes. The recipe doesn’t exactly have precise instructions, or even precise measurements. Can this Thanksgiving staple be replicated on Stephanie’s table? Watch the video above to find out.

