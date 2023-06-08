회오리 감자 / Twist Potato - Korean Street Food / 서울 인사동 길거리 음식

This potato swirl on a stick then gets dipped into a thin batter (I’m guessing flour, water, and spices) to lend the final product extra texture. I’ve watched many videos of the preparation, and the batter seems to be a crucial step. The potatoes are then fried until crispy and golden brown; afterwards, they’re transferred to a seasoning station to be sprinkled with the flavorings of your choice. The seasoning blends largely mimic wing flavors—I’m telling you, fried chicken wings is oddly the flavor profile here—with options like parmesan garlic, spicy, ranch, onion, cheese, and honey. That just scratches the surface of all the dry seasonings one could add to a potato whirl. The sky’s the limit.

As any good chef knows, potatoes need to be seasoned right when they’re done frying. This is one of fast food’s biggest failings (ahem, In-N-Out). Tornado potatoes, by default, face a barrage of seasoning mere seconds after they come out of the fryer. I love that this food is treated like a blank canvas for flavor; the seasoning adheres to every curve of the potato, providing a full blast of flavor with every bite.

I can’t wrap my head around the idea that there aren’t more tornado potatoes here in America. Sure, they probably eat up a lot of fryer space and aren’t all that practical for fast food restaurants to produce. But, damnit, it’s the perfect street food, and therefore needs to be represented at every outdoor festival in the country. If I’m elected, every man, woman, and child in America will be holding a potato whirl this summer. It’s the fried food on a stick this country needs.