Times Square is getting one hell of a Krispy Kreme

May 2020. 1601 Broadway. Glaze waterfall.

That’s most of what you need to know about the new Krispy Kreme outlet opening in Times Square. The flashy new shop, Thrillist reports, was first announced back in June 2019, but only yesterday was an official opening date revealed.

The ambitious plans for the new store might sound familiar, since they follow a recent trend of giant experiential retail unveilings: the 4,500-square-foot shop will feature the aforementioned glaze waterfall to enrobe its famous yeast doughnuts, as well as something called a doughnut theater experience with stadium seating, presumably a place to sit and watch doughnuts get made? (I’m not even a Krispy Kreme fan and I’d sit there all day long.) Perhaps most notably, the shop will be open 24/7, which is more than any Times Square candy store can say.

Krispy Kreme is in the midst of a full-scale NYC takeover, with the remodeled Penn Station location being reopened today and plans for five additional locations across the boroughs to open later this year.