M&M’s invites you to immerse yourself in its newest Instagram traps

Marnie Shure
Rendering of the new experiential M&M’s stores.
Graphic: Mars, Inc.

It’s a tiny candy with big plans. Mars Retail Group announced today that over the next two years, it will open three new experiential M&M’s stores (as yet unnamed) in Orlando, Minneapolis, and Berlin. In case this is information that influences your travel plans, you’re quite welcome.

There’s already an M&M’s store in Orlando, but as the company’s press release explains, it will be shuttered and relocated to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, which makes all the sense in the world. The Minneapolis location will be built—where else, I ask you?—at the Mall of America, which explains its 24,000-square-foot footprint. Berlin’s store will be built on Kurfürstendamm in City West, a commercial shopping destination.

Mars is not alone in turning to “experiential” brick-and-mortar outlets to advance its brand. Last month, IT’SUGAR unveiled “the world’s first candy department store” in New Jersey, a strategic leveraging of candy’s photogenic properties. What could be more Instagram-friendly than IT’SUGAR’s lollipop garden? Why, a machine that prints your face on M&M’s!

The new stores will also feature create-your-own-mix stations along the “iconic Wall of Chocolate,” multiple custom M&M printing options, “larger than life Characters [sic] moments,” and color, so, so much color.

“Our new stores are advancing in design and experience to create a true connection and commitment to place alongside exciting digital and analog moments,” Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail, said in the press release. “We are bringing the brand to life in an immersive way.”

