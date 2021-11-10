I always forget that Justin Bieber is Canadian. In my mind, he’s sort of an amorphous figure, with vague features reminiscent of Edvard Munch’s The Scream. But a press release just reminded me that, not only is Bieber Canadian, he’s also a fanatical devotee of Tim Hortons, the good-natured Canadian doughnut chain. Now, the brand is celebrating Bieber’s fandom with a collaboration known simply as Timbiebs. Like Timbits, but Bieber’d. Get it?

Per the press release, the new partnership will include “menu innovations and co-branded merchandise, all inspired by Justin’s fanatical love of the Tims brand.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber gushes in the press release. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

The collab kicks off on November 29, when Tim Hortons guests in both the United States and Canada can enjoy a selection of “Timbiebs Timbits.” If you’re unfamiliar with the Tim Hortons brand, the term “Timbit” refers to a bite-sized doughnut hole. The Biebs-infused Timbits will be available in three specialty flavors: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle. Rumor has it that if you scream “TIMBIEBS TIMBITS, TIMBIEBS TIMBITS, TIMBIEBS TIMBITS” into a dark room, the Biebs will crash through your ceiling and offer you a complimentary oversized hoodie.

Good news if you’d like to have your Timbiebs and wear it, too: Participating restaurants will also launch a selection of Timbiebs merch on November 29. The brand hasn’t released specific info about the type of merch that will be available, vaguely asserting that “more details will be revealed soon.” In the meantime, we’re left guessing as to the nature of the merch. Will it be stylish? Will it be doughnut-oriented? Will it be affordable enough to accommodate Tim Hortons’ raccoon fan base? Only Tim will tell.