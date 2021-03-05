Photo : Key West Wedding Photography / Creative Commons ( Fair Use

The TikTok wave is still going strong. People are finding more impressive food tricks that can be pulled off within 60 seconds, and based off what I see on a daily basis, food TikTok shows no signs of slowing down. Maybe the greatest TikTok star is Yumna Jawad, aka @feelgoodfoodie, who developed a folding technique to prevent all the shit from falling out of your tortilla and also the feta tomato pasta. Now she’s has come out with a new trick. This time, it’s to make cloud eggs using your microwave.

Yahoo!Life has the story. Jawad, who got her start on Instagram documenting her way to becoming a self-taught chef, rose to an arguable success of 2.5 million followers on the platform. She then tried out TikTok, unsure of whether or not her skills would translate to a social media platform that features a lot of people singing and dancing. But she focused on her cooking skills, and now has close to a million followers on TikTok.

Her version of cloud eggs doesn’t involve a ton of effort; basically, it boils down separating a single egg and whipping the white in a mug until it’s fluffy with stiff peaks. After that, you microwave it for 30 seconds, pop the raw yolk in, and microwave the whole thing for another 15 seconds. And voila! You’ve got your attractive puffy egg ready to eat. In the time it takes to separate an egg, whip the whites, and microwave the egg, you might be able to have already fried one up, but I have a feeling Instagram doesn’t like those eggs nearly as much.