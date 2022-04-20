Sometimes, a journalist must serve as the bearer of bad news. Today is one of those days. It is with a heavy heart that I must once again confirm: McDonald’s Snack Wraps are not returning to U.S. menus, contrary to TikTok rumors.

We’ve been here before, readers. I hit the Snack Wrap beat last fall when a TikTok user commented on a video about Snack Wraps claiming to be a McDonald’s employee. “As a McDonald’s worker, they are supposed to be coming back soon,” the TikToker wrote. “We are waiting to hear back from corporate.” But when I reached out to McDonald’s, the company confirmed that “there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. ”

Are McDonald’s Snack Wraps coming back this year?

After reporting on this crucial snacking issue last fall, I released the Snack Wrap from my psyche and assumed we’d never see it again. But then, earlier this week, a friend sent me a TikTok video that suggested otherwise. In the video, TikToker @brittjohns shares what appears to be a promotional graphic from McDonald’s. The flyer reads: “Now there’s a whole new way to snack: McDonald’s Honey Mustard Snack Wrap.” On top of the flyer, the TikToker has added text that reads “SNACK ATTACK IS BACK” above a date line that reads “MAY 15TH, 2022.”

That’s not all: The Tiktoker later posted another video in which she appears to be eating a snack wrap in the McDonald’s drive-thru—but the savvy TikTokers in the comments were skeptical. “They changed the wrappers from white to yellow? I don’t believe you,” wrote one commenter. I wondered: was this a scam in an attempt for @brittjohns to gain TikTok clout, or was it a guerrilla marketing campaign from McDonald’s?

No, Snack Wraps are not coming back

Alas, I fear that this is one TikToker’s attempt to leverage fast food nostalgia for followers. To confirm, I reached out to the same McDonald’s representative, who repeated the same talking point from last fall: “At this time, there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. or Canada.” The company did confirm that the Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap is available in select restaurants in Canada; however, this TikToker’s Honey Mustard Snack Wrap claims were soundly debunked.

I also did a brief Google image search for the original Honey Mustard Snack Wrap ad campaign, and behold: the TikToker ripped an old promotional graphic and placed her own text on top. This isn’t guerrilla marketing, folks, although it’s certainly a savvy way to go viral if you’re into that. As always, I’ll keep my nose to the ground in hopes of sharing more positive Snack Wrap news—but don’t get your hopes up.