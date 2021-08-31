Behold, a tragedy in three acts. Act One: the mighty McDonald’s Snack Wrap disappears completely last June after steadily vanishing from regional McDonald’s menus. Act Two: more than 8,000 people sign a Change.org petition asking for McDonald’s to revive the wraps. Meanwhile, per Distractify, recent social media rumors have McDonald’s fans buzzing about a possible return of the wrap. Act Three: a nosy Takeout reporter (me) checks with McDonald’s corporate and confirms that the wrap’s not comin’ back. Fin.

A bit of background: earlier this month, a TikTok user commented on a video about Snack Wraps claiming to be a McDonald’s employee. “As a McDonald’s worker, they are supposed to be coming back soon,” the TikToker wrote. “We are waiting to hear back from corporate.” Then last week, a Redditor claimed, “I recently heard they’re coming back at ‘select locations.’”



I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the wraps aren’t coming back—at least, not anytime soon. “Snack Wraps were removed from our national menus in the U.S. several years ago, at which point local markets and restaurants could decide to offer them locally based on customer preferences,” a McDonald’s representative told The Takeout over email. “Last June, Snack Wraps were phased out as a local offering. At this time, there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. or Canada.”

Of course, the chain does have a track record of reviving certain customer favorites. “We’re always evolving our menu based on our customers’ feedback, which is why we decided to answer widespread calls to bring back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, which rolled back onto menus nationwide this summer,” the McDonald’s rep explained over email. “We’ve also brought back popular limited-time offerings like our Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, which first hit menus in September 2020 and returned earlier this year in the U.S. for a limited time.”

Unfortunately, reviving Snack Wraps is a bit of a logistical nightmare. The McDonald’s rep explained that “reducing complexity in our restaurant kitchens is also a factor in [McDonald’s] decision making,” suggesting that Snack Wraps may not be conducive to “continuing to serve guests at the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.” Sorry, y’all. Seems like Snack Wraps have gone the way of the Chicken Select.