McDonald’s reports Spicy McNuggets shortages

If you’ve been dawdling about trying the new Spicy McNuggets, you’d better hop to it, because, Business Insider reports, they’re selling out, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Yes, it’s been just two weeks since they made their first appearance. But they were always supposed to be a limited-time menu item, and McDonald’s doesn’t plan to make more.



OR DO THEY???

“If our customers truly can’t get enough, there’s always a chance we’ll bring limited-time menu items back in the future,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “You never know, you might just see some of these fan-favorites again soon...”

That sounds like a tease if there ever was one.

After all, if we think hard enough, we can remember how depressed we all were last fall when the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich sold out and how excited we were when it made its triumphant return, and how happy Popeyes was to have its best year in forever.

The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry that was advertised with the Spicy McNuggets (because dairy has cooling properties) is also selling out, as is the Mighty Hot Sauce. Business Insider notes that this is not the first time this month McDonald’s has run out of food: the Travis Scott meal also disrupted the supply chain. (However, it doesn’t appear that kids are ordering Spicy McNuggets by blasting the chicken nugget equivalent of “Sicko Mode” into speakers, so that’s a plus.) Business Insider also notes that the rumors that someone sued McDonald’s because they burned their mouth on the hot sauce are false. So, kids, don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. But the thing about the Spicy McNuggets shortage is still true.