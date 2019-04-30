Photo: Dietmar Rauscher (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Broccoli: A truck transporting broccoli was one of two trucks involved in separate accidents around the same mile marker on Interstate 40 in Cheatham County, Tennessee, west of Nashville on April 20. Some of the 40,000 pounds of the broccoli load littered the roadway; the other vehicle was a tow truck transporting two other trucks, WSMV reports. Both accidents occurred around 2:14 a.m.



Candles: New Mexico State Police responded to an accident April 6 in which a truck transporting candles overturned on Interstate 10 near Lordsburg, New Mexico. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the truck was traveling east when it overturned and spilled its debris, which the report terms a “wicky situation.”

Cooking oil: Thousands of gallons of cooking oil and water needed to be cleared from Coronado Avenue in Otay Mesa, California, after a tanker truck overturned the morning of April 29. 10 News San Diego reports about 6,500 gallons of liquid were lost and that the spill temporarily blocked an entrance ramp to Interstate-5. Authorities did say the liquid could pose an environmental concern, as some of it entered a nearby storm drain.

Crabs: Hopeton Road in Accomack, Virginia, was closed for hours on March 30 [Editor’s note: technically this was last month, but it was too late for our March edition, so please allow me to slide the crabs in here] when a truck transporting bushels of blue crabs overturned. Delmarva Now reports two volunteer fire companies arrived at the scene, as did the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department Of Transportation. Crews were in a pinch as they tried to ascertain what the shell happened.

Advertisement

Poop: An April 21 accident near Sammamish, Washington closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 around noon when a truck transporting human waste overturned. Its contents spilled, and the subsequent lane closures caused a 6-mile backup. The Associated Press reports the driver of the truck reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.