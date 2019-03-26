Photo: Dietmar Rauscher (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Bacon: Alameda County officials closed all of westbound Interstate-580’s lanes in the early morning hours of March 19 after a truck transporting frozen food, bacon, and salami caught fire. The flaming meats could be seen in the right-hand shoulder of the highway, in a portion passing through Livermore, California. The San Francisco Chronicle reports no one except the processed meats was injured.



Beer: A truck transporting Modelo beer overturned around 6:30 a.m. on March 7 in West Covina, California, shutting down both directions of Garvey Avenue. KTLA reports the roadway was closed to traffic as crews cleared the extensive debris of beer cans and cases. NBC Los Angeles further clarifies that it was Modelo Especial that was involved in the accident.

Lemons: Wallace Tunnel in Mobile, Alabama was entirely closed on March 15 after a vehicle transporting lemons overturned at its entrance. WKRG reports the 18-wheeler spilled its citrusy cargo, backing up traffic “significantly” for hours.

Orange juice concentrate: Around 9 a.m. on March 7, a truck hauling orange juice concentrate overturned in Leesburg, Florida, on State Road 44 after likely taking a turn too fast. The Daily Commercial says firefighters also had to clean a small fuel spill at the site.

Kitchen grease: A trailer transporting used restaurant kitchen grease overturned March 20 in Martin County, North Carolina, creating a difficult clean-up situation for authorities. According to WITN, the Valley Protein truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Prison Camp Road and Everetts Road around 7:30 a.m. after the truck failed to stop for a stop sign. Clean-up lasted more than three hours.