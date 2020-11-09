Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Now it’s time to turn cocktails into action figures

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:cocktails
cocktailsBaby Yoda
1
1
Illustration for article titled Last Call: Now it’s time to turn cocktails into action figures
Photo: Miquel Benitez (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

This weekend, an exciting new drink came to our attention thanks to Entertainment Weekly, which in turn gave all the credit to Jennifer Aniston and her Instagram feed: a Baby Yoda cocktail! Could it be even better than pancakes or cereal?

Advertisement

The cocktail was devised by Michael Young, owner of The Vault, an artisan pizza restaurant in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. It’s made with Grey Goose vodka, muddled kiwi, fresh lime, demerara syrup, bitters, two dark berries on a toothpick, and a square of canvas. As The Vault’s Facebook account notes, the cocktail is not new, but it was revived last week to coincide with the release of the second season of The Mandalorian. It had already started to receive a fair amount of social media attention, Young told BelfastLive, but then Aniston posted it on her Instagram stories and it went viral.

Advertisement

The Baby Yoda cocktail was not the first fanciful pop culture-inspired cocktail The Vault has dreamed up. In the past, there have been a Dark & Stormy topped with a pirate ship made out of limes, a Tiger King punch served in a mug that looks (naturally) like a tiger, and, most recently, an atmospheric Blue Planet inspired by David Attenborough’s show A Life On Our Planet.

That got us thinking. We’re facing a lot of time inside over the next few months and we’re going to need something to entertain and cheer ourselves up. What kind of fun things can we use to dress up our cocktails to turn them into action figures?

G/O Media may get a commission
Women Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Women Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Automats are making a comeback

Popeyes debuts Twisty Wicked Shrimp for your twisty wicked fantasies

McDonald’s plant-based burger announcement sends Beyond Meat stock into chaos

Walmart’s shelf-scanning robot has crossed the Rainbow Bridge to hell

DISCUSSION

helpiamacabbage
PossibleCabbage

Initially I read the headline of, and thought they were making an action figure line *of the cocktail* which made me think about which action figures depicting cocktails I would buy. Maybe a Ramos Gin Fizz and a Mai Tai.