General Mills finally releases Baby Yoda breakfast cereal

Enlarged to show detail...but also enlarged because it does more justice to those soulful eyes. Photo : General Mills

Way back on May 4, a date known to many in the fandom and marketing worlds as Star Wars Day, General Mills posted this Instagram teasing a new breakfast cereal inspired by The Mandalorian:

Advertisement

Everyone on the planet is going to call this Baby Yoda cereal, because that’s what it is—but remember that in the series The Mandalorian on Disney+, this character is known only as the Child. That’s why, in a press release, General Mills describes the new cereal thus: “The Mandalorian-inspired cereal is packed with sweetened corn puffs and a bounty of fun, with marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child to deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own galaxy.” Sounds a bit like Baby Yoda Lucky Charms, doesn’t it? Granted, it lacks the beauty and sophistication of Baby Yoda pancake cereal, but at least General Mills has mass-produced something that we can actually taste rather than gawk at on the internet.

Advertisement

Behold, the Child Photo : General Mills

The cereal will first be sold exclusively at Sam’s Club. It will reach all national locations by late July and be sold in a Sam’s Club–sized two-bag box. Then, in mid-August, it’ll scale down to a single bag and hit Walmart shelves as well. It’s unclear how long the product will be available, but as someone who became absolutely obsessed with Kellogg’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire cereal back in 2001 and still wishes she could crunch down on those chocolate Atlantean alphabet bits, I highly recommend that you make the most of this promotion while you still can.