The Circle’s Joey Sasso is back in a new Pepsi reality dating show

Netflix reality show The Circle debuted last year, described as a “social experiment where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.” Viewers quickly latched onto Joey Sasso, an affable Italian-American bartender who delighted and beguiled the internet with his distinct himbo-isms. Now, Sasso will star alongside other reality veterans in Pepsi’s new dating show: Match Me If You Can.



Pepsi and MTV just dropped the trailer to announce Match Me If You Can, a five-part series advertised as a “fresh spin on reality show dating.” The show asks: what if your favorite stars from across the reality TV universe were mixed up together for a chance to find their “surprising perfect match?” Each episode will involve two reality stars from different franchises, who are paired up for dates in pursuit of that sweet, sweet reality TV romance.

In addition to Sasso, the show includes reality veterans Ashley Brooke Mitchell (The Challenge), Eric Bigger (The Bachelorette; Bachelor in Paradise), Harry Jowsey (Too Hot To Handle; Heartbreak Island), Onyeka Ehie (The Bachelor; Bachelor in Paradise), Natalie Negrotti (Big Brother), Kyra Green (Love Island), and Kylie Smith (Are You the One?).

The show is, in essence, an elaborate Pepsi marketing scheme, advertised as “bringing together unexpected pairs” in a way that mimics the “surprising perfect match of Pepsi Mango,” which hit grocery store shelves nationwide last month. Still, the people demanded more Sasso, so I have a feeling it’ll be a hit.

The first episode of Match Me If You Can will debut on April 21 at 8 PM ET during the upcoming finale of The Challenge: Double Agents. The series kickoff debuts through something called “commercial break takeovers,” which I assume involves show snippets in place of commercial breaks—with heavy Pepsi product placement, of course. All five episodes will then drop on MTV’s YouTube channel.