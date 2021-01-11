13 breakfast recipes to start your week off right

Graphic : Karl Gustafson

You don’t have to wait until a special occasion to create the breakfast or brunch of your dreams—you don’t even have to wait until the weekend if you don’t want to. At The Takeout, we’ve always put breakfast on a pedestal: it’s somehow the only meal of the day where gooey melted chocolate and powdered sugar adorn the entree just as often as cheese and chive do. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate that kind of versatility? Here are 13 breakfast recipes to turn to when you want to make your morning meal the main event.