Butter boards

Let’s start off with an obvious one: the butter board. In September 2022, blogger Justine Doiron shared chef Joshua McFadden’s recipe for a “butter board” from his 2017 book, Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables. It quickly went viral across every social media platform, due in part to its simplicity and infinite customization: You spread quality butter directly onto the surface of a cutting board, then add flourishes like edible flowers, figs and honey, garlic confit, tomatoes, basil, pecans—the list goes on.

But butter boards, for all their cuteness, just don’t seem all that practical. It’s almost impossible to get a tidy smear of the stuff as you dip the end of crusty, crumbly bread into a communal spread, and in order to get all the good stuff on one crostini, you practically have to take a road trip around the board with your toast point. We have nothing but appreciation for good butter and hope everyone continues to enjoy it in 2023. Just leave the boards out of the equation.