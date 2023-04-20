The 10 Best Foods Created By Accident

Today Cheetos are everywhere, but before the 1930s, no one had ever seen one. It turns out their invention was an accident courtesy of animal feed manufacturers in Wisconsin. When workers at the factory cleaned out the grinders responsible for producing the right texture for the feed, they ran into issues and had to troubleshoot, using wet corn to pass through the grinders more smoothly. This method made the corn puff up from the heat of the machine. It was an accident that spoke to one worker in particular, Edward Wilson, who brought them home and seasoned them, calling them Korn Kurls. The now evolved cheese puffs that leave our fingers sticky with orange residue started out as nothing more than a solution to fix equipment clogs.