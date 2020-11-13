Photo : skynesher ( Getty Images )

This year most of us will be observing a socially distanced Thanksgiving (and those who are not probably should). That means a smaller Thanksgiving: no extra leaves in the table, no crowds in the kitchen, no buffet of pies, no 20-pound turkey. Think of this as an opportunity: since there will be fewer people around the table, you don’t have to cook as much food. And since you’re cooking less food, you might as well cook the foods you enjoy and forget the dishes you can’t stand. (Badly cooked half-dry, half-raw turkey, I’m looking at you.) For most of us, the sides are the real highlight of the meal. Here’s a selection of the best Thanksgiving side dishes from our recipe archive.