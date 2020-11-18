Make room for these pies on your Thanksgiving table

Beef Wellington Pot Pie

Photo : Allison Robicelli

If Thanksgiving for you means an expensive, elaborate, pull-out-all-the-stops meal, have no fear: you can still fulfill your dreams with a single pie. May we present Beef Wellington Pot Pie, that most luxurious of dishes in pie form.

Instead of beef tenderloin, use short ribs, which have the dual advantage of being both cheaper and more tender. You can use morels if you like, but feel free to substitute whatever mushrooms you can find. Pate can be store bought. But you must make your own puff pastry for the top. The “rough puff” dough included in this recipe is doable, and in the end, you will feel quite proud of yourself. Find the recipe here.