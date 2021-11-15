Just last week, we reported that the European Union cleared locusts for human consumption. Bug cuisine is hot, folks—and now, the Hartford Courant reports that Wesleyan University students will enjoy an insect-heavy holiday meal at a new event on campus: “Bugsgiving: A Celebration of Edible Insects,” occurring November 20.



The host, Wesleyan student Megan Levan, is an entotarian. That means she doesn’t consume animal proteins—only insect protein. Per the Courant, Levan is hoping to change her peers’ perception of edible insects through the event. Bugsgiving will include educational materials, a Q&A, and a community feast prepared by Chef Joseph Yoon of Brooklyn Bugs, an entotarian collective focusing on educational outreach, cooking demonstrations, and even private dinners.

Yoon told the Courant that he’s confident in his culinary prowess as he prepares to serve insects to a bunch of college students. “I am a chef. If I did not truly believe that the food tasted good, there is no way I would serve it,” Yoon said. “People presume it’s going to taste disgusting. I have great confidence in how delicious I can make my food.”

Meanwhile, Levan has eaten bugs since she was seven. She’s even known as “the bug girl” at Wesleyan, a moniker she wears with pride. “People are generally very interested, and friends are usually quite willing after talking to me for a little while to try bugs themselves,” Levan told the Courant.



Ultimately, Levan hopes the event will expose her peers to the joys of snacking on insects while promoting the critters as a more sustainable protein option. “People here are raised wanting to kill bugs rather than eat them,” Levan told the Courant.

Listen, go ahead and sneak a few crickets into my sweet potato casserole. I’m not complaining—as long as the legs are removed.