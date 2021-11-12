Happy Friday! I’ve written a song for you. It’s called “Time To Eat Some Bugs.” It goes like this:

Time to eat some bugs, eat some bugs, eat some bugs The European Union says it’s time to eat some bugs Hey!

The song was inspired by a European Union decision announced today: per Reuters, the EU just added locusts to its list of approved food as part of an ongoing effort to move toward sustainable protein sources. If you recall, the EU made a similar announcement earlier this year when dried yellow mealworm larvae were also authorized for human consumption.

The locust legislature reportedly follows an application from Netherlands-based Fair Insects BV, a mealworm, cricket, and locust breeding operation owned by Dutch firm Protix, the latter of which focuses largely on pet and chicken feed. Other operations have submitted similar applications for as many as nine other insects, utilizing the EU’s 1997 novel food regulation which paved the way for “novel foods” like algae and other plant proteins.

The decision means that locusts can now be marketed “as a snack or as a food ingredient either in dried or frozen form with wings and legs removed or as powder,” Reuters writes. Like other insect proteins, these little buggers are high in healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. (Although they may trigger reactions in people allergic to crustaceans.)

EU readers, will you take advantage of the locust snacks? I’m not opposed; I feed my beagle cricket-based dog treats every day and he loves them. Plus, the fact that the EU authorization stipulates locusts must be served “with wings and legs removed” makes the whole thing a bit less icky. I doubt I could enjoy a locust nugget if I was worried about getting the legs stuck in my permanent retainer.