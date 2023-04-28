Where to Get Free Food on Teacher Appreciation Day

Did you know that nearly every country on earth has a special day set aside to honor teachers? In the United States, Teacher Appreciation Day is coming up on May 2, 2023, and just about everyone can name at least one teacher who has had a positive impact on their lives. Whoever that special someone is for you, be sure to let them know that they can eat well on their official holiday. Many restaurants are offering free or discounted food to teachers on May 2; here’s a roundup of some of those deals, because feeding someone is often the best way to say “thank you.”
Watch
Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream Is Tearing Us Apart
Share
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: This Texas-based full-service restaurant chain with locations in nine states is offering a 20% discount to both teachers and school staff on May 2. Diners must present their school ID to qualify for the discount.
- The Greene Turtle: This sports-focused Northeastern restaurant chain with 34 locations is offering ID-presenting teachers a free entree (up to a $13 value) on Teacher Appreciation Day. Entrees include burgers, tacos, wraps, and chicken sandwiches, among other pub food options.
- MOD Pizza: MOD has certainly made a nationwide splash over the past five years, and it now has over 500 locations nationwide. This year, the high-profile chain is choosing to honor teachers with a BOGO deal on May 2—teachers who visit any location can, upon presenting their school ID, receive any MOD-size pizza or salad for free when they order one at regular price.
- TGI Fridays: Starting until 5 p.m. until closing time on May 2, TGI Fridays will offer teachers who present their valid school ID can receive a free meal. This dine-in-only deal applies to four meal options: the Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries, the Crispy Chicken Fingers with Seasoned Fries and Coleslaw, the 6-oz. Center-Cut Sirloin with Mashed Potatoes and Garlic-Butter Broccoli, or the Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken.
Advertisement
If you’re a teacher, we hope you take full advantage of these deals on your day of recognition. Your job is not for the faint of heart, and no one should have to do it hungry.