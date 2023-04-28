Where to Get Free Food on Teacher Appreciation Day

Did you know that nearly every country on earth has a special day set aside to honor teachers? In the United States, Teacher Appreciation Day is coming up on May 2, 2023, and just about everyone can name at least one teacher who has had a positive impact on their lives. Whoever that special someone is for you, be sure to let them know that they can eat well on their official holiday. Many restaurants are offering free or discounted food to teachers on May 2; here’s a roundup of some of those deals, because feeding someone is often the best way to say “thank you.”

Advertisement

If you’re a teacher, we hope you take full advantage of these deals on your day of recognition. Your job is not for the faint of heart, and no one should have to do it hungry.