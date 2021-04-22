Taco Bell is rolling out its very own plant-based meat alternative

Photo : Rachel Murray / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Taco Bell is arguably the best fast food option for plant-based customers, with quite a few tasty meatless options. (Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Fiesta Potatoes, Bean Burrito—the list goes on and on.) But now, CNBC reports that the chain has begun testing its very own meat alternative.

CNBC explains that the chain is coming in a bit late to the plant-based meat game, citing its already tantalizing array of vegetarian options. But T-Bell changed its tune back in January, announcing that it would test a Beyond Meat product this year. But before that happens, customers can try Taco Bell’s proprietary plant-based option: the Cravetarian Taco, cooked up in the chain’s test kitchen. The taco is reportedly a vegetarian version of the Crunchy Taco Supreme and features a meat substitute made from a blend of peas and chickpeas. The taco also comes with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream in a crunchy shell, although plant-based eaters can surely order the taco sans dairy.

Unfortunately, the Cravetarian Taco is currently available at only one Taco Bell location in Tustin, California, just outside of Los Angeles. CNBC reports that the chain plans to test the item until April 29; during that time, customers can also swap the meat alternative into other menu items for no extra cost. If you live near the Tustin Taco Bell, do us a favor: swing by, try the new meat alternative, and see how it stacks up to the real thing.