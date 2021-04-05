Addicted to Spuds: Taco Bell brings back Beefy Potato-rito

Image : Taco Bell

Taco Bell is constantly toying with our hearts. The fast food chain has axed more than one beloved menu item in favor of streamlining its operations, and each time one of its crispy, beefy, cheesy creations is put up on the chopping block, there’s an inevitable backlash from fans. Sometimes those protests are heard loud and clear, as was the case with Taco Bell’s widely adored potatoes: when they went away, T-Bell’s profits rose, but the outcry was so agonizing that the potatoes have made their triumphant return to locations nationwide. And now, those spuds are being featured in the Beefy Potato-rito, a $1 combination of crispy potato bites, beef, nacho cheese sauce, and Creamy Chipotle sauce in a flour tortilla, available starting April 15.

You can actually begin ordering the Potato-rito today if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member; early access to limited-time menu items is one of the perks that chains offer to entice customers to download its apps. Since the Potato-rito won’t be sticking around permanently, you might want to think about getting those extra ten days of access to something that sounds this good. Either way, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will be permanently available, so you can rest easy knowing your precious tubers will always be there when you need them.

Perhaps in an attempt to patch things up with customers who were burned by the Great Potato Debacle of 2020, Taco Bell has also added a clear and comprehensive Potato FAQ to its website, explaining the disappearance and reappearance of the potatoes as well as their dietary makeup. Did you know they’re “American Vegetarian Association (AVA) certified vegan”? I didn’t! Of course, they’re often paired with meat and cheese, but Taco Bell is there to reassure: “The Spicy Potato Soft Taco can be made vegan by asking for it ‘Fresco Style’, which removes the cheddar cheese and creamy chipotle sauce and replaces it with diced tomatoes.” Sounds like there’s a way for just about anyone to enjoy potato bites—so don’t be afraid to fall in love again.