Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Fans of the Sylvester Stallone movie Demolition Man will recall that in that science fiction film, Taco Bell was the only restaurant to survive the “Franchise Wars.” So in the future, all restaurants are Taco Bell. While we can all just dream of such a paradise, Taco Bell decided to draw on that pop-culture reference to announce today’s return of the chain’s popular Nacho Fries, tying into the film’s 25th anniversary.

As Ad Week describes, the dystopian trailer talks about how “Big Fries” made Nacho Fries into “small potatoes,” necessitating a rebellious movement organized to bring back the beloved item. Rebellion leader Josh Duhamel dramatically announces, “I’m back! For a limited time!” This is a nice follow-up from the original “Web Of Fries” ad, in which his family man gets caught up in conspiracy just for asking the simple question, “Why doesn’t Taco Bell have fries?”

The new ad sequel is an impressively clever way to spin a marketing ploy (hear that, giant Jurassic Park dorito?). As the trailer points out, the only thing that tastes better than Nacho Fries is revenge.

Also, Nacho Fries are back today. What are you still doing at your computer?