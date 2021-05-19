Taco Bell kills Quesalupa again, is just trolling us at this point

Photo : Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register ( Getty Images )

I believe Alfred Lord Tennyson was referring to Taco Bell when he said “’Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” Still, today’s T-Bell news really stings: after making its long-awaited return earlier just two months ago, Taco Bell announced that the Quesalupa is leaving the menu once more, Entrepreneur has the story.

Half quesadilla, half chalupa, the cult favorite menu item consists of seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheddar cheese, all encased in a chalupa shell stuffed with more cheese. The Quesalupa’s storied history began in Toledo, Ohio, the 2015 test market; it made its nationwide debut shortly thereafter. It was eventually removed from menus—until T-Bell re-released it in March “with 50 percent more cheese inside its famous double-layered shell.” Unfortunately, Entrepreneur reports, the crunchy entree has already disappeared from the menu at some Taco Bell locations across the country.

Alas, we knew this one wouldn’t last. When Taco Bell dropped the new Quesalupa, it was billed as a “limited-time item” per Restaurant Business Online. How long do we have to say our cheesy, gooey, beefy goodbyes? That remains unclear, as the brand hasn’t released a firm end date. The short-lived menu item is most likely a hype-building ploy to sell more Quesalupas; still, I do wish that fast food giants would quit playing with our hearts and just leave well enough alone. My only hope is that the mighty Mexican Pizza avoids a similar fate. It’s just undignified.