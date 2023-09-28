Taco Bell Launches Vegan Nacho Sauce Nationwide

Taco Bell has, s trategically and with intention, further cemented itself as the go-to fast food destination for the vegan community. According to a press release sent to The Takeout, Taco Bell is not only bringing back the fan favorite Nacho Fries , but also rolling out a brand- new vegan menu item on a nationwide scale for the very first time.

Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries for a limited time in an even larger size than previously offered, and while this is happy news for all Nacho Fries fans, there’s even bigger news hidden in the brand’s recent announcement: Beginning October 12, in addition to the larger size, Taco Bell will offer its Nacho Fries with a Vegan Nacho Sauce nationwide for a limited time.

The brand proudly states that the new vegan sauce is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, and this condiment might sound familiar to some truly dedicated Taco Bell aficionados. This is because the Vegan Nacho Sauce was also featured in the Vegan Crunchwrap Taco Bell tested back in June at select restaurants, but it never had a nationwide rollout before now . The Vegan Crunchwrap included seasoned plant-based beef, vegan blanco sauce, and the now soon to be widely available vegan nacho sauce, as well as the usual Crunchwrap ingredients like diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and a tostada in the middle. The Nacho Fries, meanwhile, have long been certified vegan, per the brand’s announcement.

“This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell’s commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles— whether you’re vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there’s a place for you at our table,” said Liz Matthews, g lobal c hief f ood i nnovation o fficer for Taco Bell , in the announcement.

In a footnote of the announcement, the brand clarified how it defines the word “vegan.” For Taco Bell’s purposes , “vegan” means the menu item contains no animal ingredients. The restaurant does not guarantee against cross-contact, so vegan items might use the same frying oil as non-vegan items, and animal products are being prepared in the same common kitchen as the vegan ones.

Taco Bell has ventured into the vegan space before with a menu test of Beyond Carne Asada steak. However, the fast food chain chose to create its own proprietary plant-based meat for use in its Vegan Crunchwrap, rather than partnering with a major brand like Beyond or Impossible. In its announcement, Taco Bell notes that vegetarian options made up 23% of all products sold in 2022.

The Nacho Fries and Nacho Fries with Vegan Sauce will both be available in the regular size for $2.19 and the new large size for $2.99.