Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast

It’s back Photo : Taco Bell ( Fair Use

In this year of chaos, why should Taco Bell’s menu be any different? First the chain announced that, in the name of “streamlining,” it was eliminating potatoes. Then Quesaritos, Loaded Grillers, Triple Layer Nacho, Beefy Frito Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Nacho Supreme, pico de gallo, shredded chicken, and, most tragically, the 7-Layer Burrito. Finally, in a cruel coup de grace, the beloved Mexican Pizza went on the chopping block as well. All this in favor of a Chicken Chipotle Melt, a Dragonfruit Freeze, and a new green sauce.



And now... now after all of this, Taco Bell has t old Nation’s Restaurant News that it’s going to be bringing back its breakfast menu. It’s already available at half of Taco Bell’s U.S. stores.

Breakfast disappeared from Taco Bell at the outset of the pandemic when executives realized that people weren’t commuting or staying out late anymore and therefore wouldn’t be rolling through the drive-thru for breakfast. But now that more parts of the country are reopening, the chain feels confident that there is once again a widespread need for breakfast burritos, Crunchwraps, and Cinnabon Delights.

Interestingly, the Taco Bell breakfast menu still includes potatoes, both as hash browns and as chunks in breakfast burritos. What the hell, Taco Bell? Why will you give us potatoes in the morning and late at night and not during the day? Truly, your ways mystify our tiny human brains.