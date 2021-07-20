Taco Bell introducing two new flatbread tacos this week

The other day my Taco Bell phone app (don’t judge me!) buzzed and I looked at it. For a brief second I thought I saw a notification that had the word “flatbread” in it, but it disappeared off my screen so quickly I wasn’t sure I’d read it correctly. I consulted with my coworkers. Even though we are all on the cutting edge of food news, none of them had heard about it, either. But they all believed in my vision.



Turns out my eyes were not deceiving me. Taco Bell has confirmed via an email that there are indeed two new Taco Bell items that officially drop on Thursday: a Loaded Chicken Flatbread Taco and a Beefy Potato Flatbread Taco. The unique component, if you haven’t already sussed it out, is the flatbread, which from the photos, appears to be somewhat like pita bread (likely the same thing as the former Gorditas, now off the menu) . Why let tortillas have all the fun, you know?

The Loaded Chicken Flatbread Taco comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and Taco Bell’s avocado ranch sauce, while the Beefy Potato Flatbread Taco comes with seasoned ground beef, potatoes, and chipotle sauce.

Making tacos from pitas or pita-like bread isn’t anything new. There are already tacos árabes, which feature slices of roast meat in a pita. I don’t think the ol’ Bell is aiming for that kind of authenticity, but who knows, maybe it’s doing some existential soul searching to reconnect with its heritage. Either way, at least this is something new and not a rerelease of some french fries with cheese sauce.

The flatbread tacos are already available to those of you with the Taco Bell app, but everyone else will have to wait until July 22, when they are officially unleashed upon the public, nationwide. After that, we’ll all be able to take our flatbread tacos to the streets, shouting and running around in circles, because that’s what I always do whenever I eat Taco Bell.