Food is delicious.
Newswire

Tabasco introduces a new hot sauce flavor and it’s not pumpkin spice

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Hot Sauce
21
1
Photo: only_fabrizio (iStock)

It’s that magical time of year when food companies have decided to dress themselves up for the holidays, with more sugar and spice and sometimes garlic. Tabasco, the Louisiana-based hot sauce company, is no exception. This year, Thrillist reports, it’s introducing Rocoto Pepper Sauce.

Rocoto peppers grow in Central and South America and have a fruity taste profile. On the Scoville scale, which measures hotness, they’re between 50,000 and 350,000 SHU. (Yeah, I know.) That’s between four and 40 times hotter than a jalapeño. Which is also imprecise, but the salient information here is that it’s very, very hot. Original Tabasco is in the 2,500-5,000 SHU range. Scorpion Sauce, the hottest Tabasco manufactures, is 5,000-10,000 SHU.

Advertisement

Rocoto Pepper Sauce, Thrillist assures us, won’t be as hot as that. It won’t even be as hot as the Original Tabasco. It will be a mere 1,500 SHU. “This is because the Rocoto peppers are tamed with a blend of maple syrup, cinnamon, cloves, cardamon, nutmeg, and black pepper — resulting in a sweet, spicy, and fragrant sauce,” Thrillist explains. Wait... maple syrup, cinnamon, cloves, cardamon, nutmeg... This all sounds eerily familiar. Is Tabasco going pumpkin spice on us after all?

Share This Story

hot stuff

C

Twinkies change with the seasons, and we try to keep up

Starbucks vs. Dunkin: Pumpkin Spice Latte edition

D

McDonald’s Cinnamon Cookie Latte needs more cookie, less everything else

Tidings of comfort and joy: Pizza Hut brings back Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza “for the holidays”

A

What Tabasco Diamond Reserve, going for $2,500 on eBay, tastes like

My hot sauce is turning pale. Is it safe to use?

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts