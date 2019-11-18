Tidings of comfort and joy: Pizza Hut brings back Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza “for the holidays”

Pizza Hut gets it. Not everyone’s holidays look like a Victorian snow globe scene of carolers, roasted geese, and fir-trimmed fireplaces. Some of our holidays look like nursing a hangover, arguing over football, and ordering pizza because someone’s taking too long to figure out how to fry the turkey. In that spirit, Pizza Hut has brought back the Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza “just in time for the holidays.”

The Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza was last spotted in the wild in 2016, and it’s exactly as the name suggests: a pizza whose crust is composed of cheese-stuffed garlic knots brushed with garlic herb seasoning. (Is this also a giant dunk on Papa John’s new lackluster garlic-Parmesan crust?) It’s available for carry-out, dine-in, and delivery at participating Pizza Huts nationwide for a limited time.

Advertisement

You might have the Stuffed Garlic Knot Pizza confused with another of Pizza Hut’s recent “innovations,” the Cheesy Bites Pizza, which made a return this June. But that’s clearly a summer seasonal cheese-stuffed dough crust; Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza is the winter seasonal cheese-stuffed dough crust. Try to keep up here.