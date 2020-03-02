Food is delicious.
Newswire

Start your week with a free Egg McMuffin

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:mcdonalds
mcdonaldsegg mcmuffinfree food
Save
Photo: McDonald’s

It’s Monday, March 2, which means that Wendy’s has launched its new breakfast menu and, in a total coincidence, it’s also National Egg McMuffin day, which is a holiday McDonald’s has just made up. But who cares about the legitimacy of such a holiday when it means free Egg McMuffins? I’m not complaining.

To get your free Egg McMuffin, you’ll need to download McDonald’s mobile app, which will give you a special QR code to scan at the register or ordering kiosk. This offer expires promptly at 10:30 A.M. local time, so if you’re already at work, you should leave immediately and go get your Egg McMuffin. Your boss will definitely understand. I mean, it’s a national holiday, after all.

Advertisement
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Amazon opens full-sized, cashierless grocery store, fulfilling unclear human need

You want to use third-party delivery? It’s going to cost you.

Big Lebowski-themed promotion has Illinoisans shopping for milk in their bathrobes

A brief history of refrigeration, or how mankind will do anything for a cold beer