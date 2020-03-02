Start your week with a free Egg McMuffin

Photo : McDonald’s

It’s Monday, March 2 , which means that Wendy’s has launched its new breakfast menu and, in a total coincidence, it’s also National Egg McMuffin day, which is a holiday McDonald’s has just made up. But who cares about the legitimacy of such a holiday when it means free Egg McMuffins? I’m not complaining.

To get your free Egg McMuffin, you’ll need to download McDonald’s mobile app, which will give you a special QR code to scan at the register or ordering kiosk. This offer expires promptly at 10:30 A.M. local time, so if you’re already at work, you should leave immediately and go get your Egg McMuffin. Your boss will definitely understand. I mean, it’s a national holiday, after all.