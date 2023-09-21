The 5 Best Food Costumes at Spirit Halloween This Year

This is perhaps the most on-trend costume this year. Bubble tea (also known as boba tea) is everywhere these days, best known for its tapioca balls that sit at the bottom of the cup and complement an array of flavor combinations. Spirit Halloween does not miss a beat when it comes to creating costumes that reference the zeitgeist, so it has partnered with the real-life Kung Fu Tea cafe chain to produce wearable replicas of its menu.

You can take your pick from a Matcha Milk drink, a Strawberry Slush, or a Taro Milk tea. It all comes down to your favorite flavor, or maybe just whichever color best complements your shoes.