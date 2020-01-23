Food is delicious.
Last Call: Maybe we should all just commit to using non-food bookmarks

Marnie Shure
Books
Impractical and unseasonal.
Photo: Konoplytska (iStock)
The University of Liverpool Library’s Twitter account enjoyed what I can only assume was unexpected fame this week after delivering a brief and scathing reminder to library patrons:

This is, in fact, not a bookmark. We’ve talked about inadvisable food bookmarks before. Not only do food bookmarks risk damaging the book or beckoning mice into the library, but also, trapping the food in a musty old book risks making the food itself less edible, and that is a crime of the highest order.

However, depending on your feelings about the sanctity of library books, tucking perishable food inside them might be slightly less of a crime than dog-earing the pages to keep your place. Or jamming one flap of the dust jacket in between the pages, warping it so that it never fits properly on the cover again. Or are you one of those unfathomable people who simply memorize the page number they were on? If so, what other computational wonders can your brain perform?

And at the risk of learning more than we wish to know: Are you guilty of using Kraft singles as bookmarks?

Marnie Shure
Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

