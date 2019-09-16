We don’t who figured out this ingenious food hack, but we think they deserve some sort of major award. The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for instance:
The revolutionary discovery is a gamechanger for those of us who are prone to losing bookmarks and who use a mini-fridge as a nightstand to take the work out of their usual 3 a.m. snack.
Several major food brands decided to replicate idea, which social media is calling “The Bookmark Challenge,” but I’m calling “justification for eating Steak-umms in bed.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also on my list of acceptable bookmarks:
- Beef jerky (obviously)
- Skirt steaks (both raw and cooked)
- Fruit by the Foot (for long books)
- Those free lollipops I help myself to at the bank because there’s no sign that says “Children Only” now is there?
- Smelt.
Advertisement