Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: If a Beyond Burger can be sexy, anything can be sexy

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:halloween
Save
Photo: Paul Campbell (iStock)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Yandy, that company that gave us the Sexy Mister Rogers costume, has now rolled out the Sexy Beyond Burger and the Sexy White Claw—pardon, Sexy Hard Outlaw—because of course they have. What is sexier than fake meat or boozy seltzer? I think they can do better.

There are so many things in this world that are sexier than the Beyond Burger. There’s the Impossible Burger, for one. And who wouldn’t want to be a sexy McRib or a sexy Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich or a sexy stalk of asparagus? Help us out here.

Advertisement

Share This Story

today in takeoutland

Seltzer was a subculture—until the bubble burst
KFC decides to wing it
What is carnauba wax, and why is it in my food?
Rich woman wants common folk to keep their skank trick-or-treat candy out of her neighborhood
B-
Burger King’s Pretzel Bacon King suggests fast food pretzel buns work—in theory
How helpful are bans on fast food drive-thrus?

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts