Food is delicious.
Newswire

It's McRib season, motherfuckers

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:McRib
22
Save

It’s the most wonderful time of the year everybody!!!  

McDonald’s has officially announced the McRib—the Holy Grail of fast food sandwiches—is coming back to 10,000 restaurants on October 7th, and I have already made plans to work from McDonald’s all Monday long. I’m throwing my card behind the counter and telling the staff just to keep them coming.

Advertisement
Gif: Allison Robicelli

Because it’s 2019 there is, of course, a way to celebrate the spotting of the great barbecue sauce slathered white whale on Instagram. McDonald’s has provided us with 16 special gifs to use in our stories. My cat Rockford Olivier Belvedere Sprinkles Robicelli IV graciously volunteered to be a model for some of these gifs, and is currently entertaining offers for professional spokes-cat representation.

To find the McRib closest to you, type your zip code into the McDonald’s official McRib Locator. Plan parties and parades. Celebrate will all your fellow McRib enthusiasts. We need something to bring this country together more than ever, and by golly if the McRib can’t do it, then nothing can.

Share This Story

More in McDonalds

It only took McCafé five years to introduce a new holiday beverage
The newest entrant into the fake meat sweepstakes is... Mickey D’s
McDonald’s McSwag leaves customers McSad
North Carolina third-graders launch daring escape for French fries and McNuggets
McDonald’s out to ensure every last Englishman has access to Big Macs
RIP Daniel Johnston, bard of McDonald’s

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is the staff writer for The Takeout, a former professional baker, the host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, and a nascent birding enthusiast.

TwitterPosts