San Francisco’s only In-N-Out Burger is now more the latter (out) after the chain was caught failing to enforce the city’s dining mandates, Eater reports. The San Francisco Department of Public Health had been in touch with the location for weeks, encouraging workers to check for proof of vaccination before allowing diners to enter. After multiple failed attempts, the restaurant was officially shut down on October 14.

Advertisement

While other locations of the infamous chain remain open outside of San Francisco (for now), this incident shed some light on how the company’s higher ups really feel about vaccine mandates. In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to Eater: “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business . . . This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.”

The statement went on to say that In-N-Out refuses to become the “vaccination police” and that their refusal to check customer’s “documentation” is their way of being a more inclusive place.

This isn’t the first time the fast food chain has gotten into hot water during the pandemic. Earlier this year, a former In-N-Out butcher sued the company claiming that higher ups were retaliating against workers who complained about inadequate COVID-19 protections. And last December the Denver Gazette reported at least 80 staffers at two newly opened locations in Colorado were infected with coronavirus.

It’s also not the first time some hate has been sent the notoriously beloved chain’s way. Back in 2018 there were calls for a boycott when it was discovered that the restaurant donated a chunk of change to the California GOP. Only time will tell if the company’s stance on vaccinations will elicit a similar call to action, but would you really be missing out on much? Forget In-N-Out, just grab your vax card and head to Culver’s instead.