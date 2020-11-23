Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Colorado greets its first In-N-Out with utter mayhem

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:In-N-Out
In-N-OutBurgersColorado
3
Save
in-n-out in hollywood
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever mentioned the name In-N-Out to a devotee, you’ll see that sheer look of joy spread across their face. People who love In-N-Out love In-N-Out. Personally, I’m happy to say I’m a fan too. But would I wait for 12 hours in line for my double double, animal style? I’ll let the hardcore fans take care of that.

Advertisement

In-N-Out opened two outposts in Colorado on Friday (one in Aurora, the other in Colorado Springs), its very first locations in the state. Things got out of hand quickly. Lines formed, traffic was impacted, and the police had to step in and deal with the fuss. The police department even suggested people support other local eateries as the wait shot all the way up to 12 hours.

Advertisement

The longest I’ve ever waited in line for anything was for the release of Halo 2 (or was it 3?) back in the day, and it was only a few hours. It wasn’t even my idea, either; a bunch of my coworkers gathered up and went to Best Buy that night and I just tagged along. And just a few hours felt like an eternity. But 12 hours for a burger and some admittedly mealy fries? Man. I have a lot of questions, but mainly, where do you go to the bathroom when you’re in line that long and there’s a pandemic closing public facilities all around you? Does your car run out of gas? Why is it so important to be among the first people to eat at Aurora’s shiny new fast food franchise?

Of course, waiting in line for that long will make anyone a grouch. Some people were treated to viewing a fistfight while in the drive-through line, according to The Daily Mail. Sounds like a modern-day version of Medieval Times. There’s plans to open seven more locations in the state, so hopefully people won’t be punching each other for their next double double.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

13 great casseroles to make at the holidays

Colorado brewery employs reindeer delivery squad

Green Stuff blesses the Thanksgiving spread, South Side Chicago Irish-style

Hamburger Helper makes the worst Thanksgiving ever

DISCUSSION

scotz
Dream Theater of the Absurd

I love In-N-Out, but I wouldn’t wait twelve hours for a Double-Double either.

And since I live in California, I don’t have to.  There are at least four of them here in San Jose - one of which is only about a mile from my house.