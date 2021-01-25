Heads up, there might be rubber in your Bob Evans Italian sausage”

Photo : Tim Graham / Contributor ( Getty Images )

In the never-ending litany of food recalls, next on the docket is Bob Evans raw Italian sausage (Bob Evans does Italian sausage?!): 4,000 pounds of it may have “extraneous materials” in it. That would not be a fun surprise when eating dinner.

These foreign materials aren’t plastic or glass, or razor blade-laced pizza dough (big-ass yikes), but rather thin blue rubber strands. The product comes in one pound chubs with the lot code of 0352 and a use or freeze by date of January 31, 2021, according to the USDA. States involved are Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Bob Evans found out after there were customer complaints about it.

This is known a Class II recall. There are three classes of food recalls. The USDA defines them as follows:

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

And now you know. So if you hear or read a snippet of recall news that says Class I in it, you better pay attention as to what it’s for, because death is involved. Stay frosty out there, people.