About five years ago my kids got into Roblox, an online video game that I still don’t understand. I tried to understand it, because a cool cat like me needs to make sure I’m always down with the youths, but by the time I kinda sorta figured out what it was, my kids were no longer interested, telling me that the Roblox community had gotten “toxic” and “occasionally racist,” which is exactly the sort of thing a parent wants to hear about an online platform full of nine-year-olds.

I went back to completely ignoring the existence of Roblox, during which time it apparently got cool again? According to my kids the Roblox platform grew by about a billion percent, making it easier for them to avoid the riff raff. Well guess what, kids? The Olds are a’comin’ to ruin your good time, because Chipotle is opening a pop-up restaurant in Roblox world and handing out free burritos! There’s not an adult alive that can resist the siren song of free burritos, so prepare to have the metaverse ruined with thrilling chit chat about real estate and and the stock market.

The new virtual Chipotle will be flinging open its doors on October 28 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and will be the only Chipotle location where you’ll be able to celebrate the 21st year of the Boorito the way it was meant to be celebrated. The annual tradition, which provides steep discounts to any customer who shows up in a costume, was canceled last year thanks to COVID-19. This year it is only returning in virtual form, which could be because this goddamn pandemic still isn’t over, or because Chipotle really, really, really wants you to download its mobile app.

The first 30,000 Roblox users that visit the virtual restaurant in costume each day will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or app. As for that costumer caveat, you’ll be able to dress up your Roblox avatar in Chipotle-inspired costumes, like a Chip Bag Ghost, a Burrito Mummy, or Guacenstein. (Technically, it’s Guacenstein’s monster.) Those who are brave enough to send their virtual selves into the Chipotle Boorito Maze will receive exclusive Chipotle-themed virtual items for their avatars to enjoy, provided they make it to the center of the maze.

For those of us who don’t understand or aren’t cool enough to play Roblox, we can still have a half-priced Halloween from 5 p.m. until closing time, as long as we do it digitally; enter the promo code “BOORITO” at checkout on the Chipotle website or app, and you can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée for five bucks. And you don’t need a costume to get in on the action! You can wear whatever you want and sit on the couch, alone, cradling a baby-sized burrito in your arms while your kids ignore you to play Roblox.