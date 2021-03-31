Someone get this record-breaking Girl Scout a corner office

Photo : The Washington Post / Contributor ( Getty Images )

How about a little good news? You’ve been good. You deserve it. Okay, here goes: an eight-year-old from San Bernardino, California recently smashed a record for selling more than 30,000 Girl Scout cookies, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Now, she’s vowing to donate boxes to charity through her family’s nonprofit organization.



Advertisement

The Mercury News reported that the brownie-level scout, Lilly Bumpus, sold a whopping 32,484 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, smashing the previous record of 26,086 boxes sold in one season. Along the way, Bumpus shared her story of overcoming Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer. Her cancer battle inspired her family to create a nonprofit in her name, the Team Lilly Foundation—and Bumpus hopes to work through the foundation to donate cookies to kids battling cancer. “She showed our community and the world it’s more than just buying cookies or buying a product,” Bumpus’s mother told the Mercury News.

How, exactly, does an eight-year-old sell more than 30,000 boxes of cookies? With under a week left in the cookie season, Bumpus reportedly worked for 11 straight hours outside of her home to sell 500 boxes in a day, her mother explained. Bumpus also leveraged her social media presence and sold cookies online to clients nationwide and even internationally to buyers in Italy, Canada, and other countries. “A lot of people approached us saying we must have gotten big businesses or sponsors to buy from us, or big donations,” Bumpus’s mother told the Mercury News. “The biggest order placed was 100 boxes. Lilly reached 32,000 boxes out of everyone seeing value in buying one box, two boxes, four boxes, and everybody working together to try to be a small piece of a really big puzzle.”